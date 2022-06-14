Advertisement

Barb’s Brittle Blueberry Cobbler

Barb McGarrah once again showcased a tasty dessert recipe: her brittle blueberry cobbler! Add a scoop of her homemade ice cream, and you'll be in heaven.
By Barb McGarrah | Barb's Southern Style Gourmet
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

FILLING

  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 4 cups blueberries
  • ½  cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon corn starch
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

TOPPING

  • 1½  cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼  cup granulated sugar
  • ½  cup granulated Barb’s Brittle bits, divided
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • ¾ cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon heavy cream

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Pour melted butter into an eight (8) inch or nine (9) inch baking dish.  Spread butter on sides and bottom of the baking dish.

FILLING

In a large bowl, combine the blueberries, sugar, corn starch and lemon zest. Stir to combine until the blueberries are fully coated. Pour blueberries into prepared baking dish; set aside.

TOPPING

1. In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, ¼ cup of brittle bits, baking powder, and salt.  Using a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the flour mixture until the butter is the size of peas.

2. Stir the cream and vanilla extract together. Pour cream mixture over flour mixture and stir until just combined.

3. Scoop out the topping with a cookie scoop and flatten slightly with your hands before placing on top of the blueberries in the baking dish. Repeat until you have mostly covered the blueberries.

4. Brush the heavy whipping cream over the top of the biscuits and sprinkle with the remaining granulated brittle bits.

5. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the blueberry filling is bubbling and the biscuits are lightly golden brown and cooked through. Remove from oven and let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

