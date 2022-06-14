Advertisement

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for 1st time this week

Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and...
Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.(The Babylon Bee / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Elon Musk will address Twitter employees Thursday for the first time since the billionaire and Tesla CEO offered $44 billion to buy the social media platform, the company said Tuesday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced an all-hands meeting to employees in an email on Monday, saying they’d be able to submit questions in advance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Musk reached a deal to acquire Twitter in April, but he has clashed with the company repeatedly since then over the number of bots, or fake accounts, that exist on the social media platform. Musk said he was putting the deal on hold on May 13, saying he needed more data from the company about those bot accounts.

It as not clear if this week’s meeting means that the two sides have come closer together on resolving those issues. Shares of Twitter have been trading well below the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered amid on Wall Street that the deal will be consummated.

Shares of Twitter Inc. rose almost 3% before the opening bell Tuesday to $38.02.

Multiple outlets reported last week that Twitter planned to offer Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
An ADL researcher says suspected White Nationalist Wesley Van Horn led a training session in...
Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest
Officer Christopher Fariello
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer
Police are investigating a shooting at a Southside Tallahassee convenience store
Man seriously injured in shooting at Tallahassee convenience store
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GBI investigating shooting on Penelope Drive in Decatur County

Latest News

When Hazel Young was born, William Howard Taft was the president of the United States.
Iowa woman celebrates 112th birthday
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Officer-involved shooting in Lowndes county leaves one man dead, GBI now investigating
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit Israel and ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia next month
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN chief: Governments’ inaction on climate is ‘dangerous’