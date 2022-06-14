Advertisement

Family that was victim of triple shooting on road to recovery

Tyunna Cleveland, 19, is now back home less than a week after TPD says her father, Tyrone Cleveland, opened fire, shooting Tyunna, her sister and mother.(Jacob Murphey - WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A family is trying to pick up the pieces following a shooting that eventually led to the death of a Tallahassee police officer.

Tyunna Cleveland, 19, is now back home less than a week after police say her father, Tyrone Cleveland, opened fire, shooting Tyunna, her sister and her mother.

Following the shooting, Tyrone tried to flee from law enforcement and ultimately crashed into and killed officer Christopher Fariello, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Tyunna said she’s staying strong for her mother, who will survive, but has a long recovery ahead.

Her sister is also expected to be OK.

Tyunna says her heart aches for officer Fariello’s family.

Tyunna’s aunt has set up a GoFundMe to help support the Cleveland family as they continue to heal.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

