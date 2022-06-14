Advertisement

Former FSU basketball coach Pat Kennedy hired as Jefferson County Boys Basketball Coach and AD

The Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Jefferson County Tigers, 70-31, at Jefferson County High School on Tuesday night.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary basketball coach Pat Kennedy is returning to the Big Bend.

Jefferson County Schools approved the hiring of Kennedy at its board meeting Monday night making him the next head boys basketball coach and AD at the high school. Kennedy will also teach at the school.

Kennedy is known largely for his time as head basketball coach at Florida State from 1986 to 1997 which included five trips to the NCAA Tournament, a trip to the Elite Eight in 1993, and an ACC Coach of the Year award in 1992.

No doubt a big hire for Jefferson county bringing in a Florida State University Hall of Famer. Kennedy, 70 years old, is set to start his tenure on July 1st.

