Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced today he is officially running against Incumbent Loranne Ausely for her district three senate seat.

Simon filed paper-work today to run in the district that encompasses most of the big bend.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and State Senator Ben Albritton announcing their support of Simon today.

“Leaders are born on the field and in the arena. No one has ever had to tell Corey Simon to pitch in. He has stood up, showed up, and worked his tail off to ensure those most in need have the back-up they deserve,” said Albritton

