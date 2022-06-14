Leon County Commissioners honor late Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners meeting held Tuesday had a noticeably empty seat on the panel.

The meeting marked the first since the the death of commissioner Jimbo Jackson, who died last month after six years serving as the District 2 commissioner following a battle with long COVID-19.

Jackson served as commissioner for district two from 2016 until his death. Jackson was also a long time principal at Fort Braden School.

“His loss in his district, District 2. His loss is being felt by family members and indeed his loss in the Leon County school district,” said Leon County Commissioner for District 1, Bill Proctor.

The judge who administered Jackson’s original oath of office was also present at the meeting and offered his thought on Jackson’s passing at the podium.

It will be up to the governor to appoint a temporary replacement for Jackson on the commission.

The district two seat will also go up for election later this year to fill the remainder of Jackson’s term.

