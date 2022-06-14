Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school yaer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven schools in Leon County will begin the 2022-23 school year with new principals in place, the school district announced Monday.

Apalachee Elementary School will have a new principal, Dr. Pam Hightower, who has an extensive career in elementary education and previously served as the principal at Bond Elementary. Mr. Ben Threadgill will be the next principal of J. Michael Conley Elementary School.

Mr. Todd Lanter, who has been at Godby High School for the last eight years, will now become Fort Braden’s new principal. He is a Fort Braden alum himself, according to LCS’ press release. Former Fort Braden Principal Jimbo Jackson died on May 28 after complications of long-term COVID. He was 55.

Principal Brenda Wagner of Killearn Lakes Elementary School will be retiring at the end of the school year, and Mrs. Jenny Blair will take her place. Blair will serve as “principal in transition” starting in Dec. 2022, then take full reigns of the school in June 2023.

Mr. Anthony McQuade, who was previously assistant principal at Lincoln High School, will now become the incoming principal of Montford Middle School. Mr. Lewis Blessing, the previous principal at Montford, will become the new Director of Curriculum Services for LCS.

Mrs. Shannon Davis will be the new principal at Sabal Palm Elementary. The district says Mrs. Anicia Robinson is leaving Sabal Palm to become the new Director of Elementary Schools for LCS.

Mr. Jason Koerner will become the new principal of Swift Creek Middle School. Koerner has served as the principal of Conley Elementary for the past four years, and Mrs. Sue Rishell is retiring.

