Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - County leaders approved a new plan to “educate, encourage and enforce” getting the homelessness problem in the county under control.

The commissioners approved funding to support the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Outreach Street Team (HOST).

The team will be staffed by two full time deputies who will be tasked with connecting the homeless individuals and families in the county with available housing and social services which include mental health counseling, substance abuse programs, veteran assistance programs and more.

The HOST team will launch on Monday of next week and will act as a “boots on the ground” law enforcement presence patrolling the population, a “force mulitplier” and a liason to the Big Bend Continuum of Care. Their mission is to provide the outreach services above along with providing resources, knowledge and specific training geared towards assiting unsheltered individuals.

The sheriff’s office held planning meetings with stake holders and service providers to better understand the current efforts addressing homelessness in Leon County.

The providers helped develop a strategic plan for the first six months of operation.

The HOST deputies have already received training from a crisis intervention team, mental health first aid, excited delirium/mental health protocols instructed by the Leon County Emergency Medical Services.

