Leon County Sheriff’s Office sees uptick in ‘Smash and Grab’ cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing an uptick in vehicle break-ins, and it is urging residents to be more careful.

Smash-and-grab incidents are becoming more popular, according to the sheriff’s office. This is when a person breaks a window to steal valuables out of your car.

Deputies say it is important not to leave anything visible, because that will make you an easy target for thieves.

“If it does happen, please make sure that you do contact us,” said Detective Brandyn Deas. “We need to know when and where these are happening so we can try to find out who the suspects are.”

Officials said you should also remember to lock your car doors no matter where you are. Deas said many car thefts occur because someone left their doors unlocked.

The sheriff’s office said it’s becoming more common for people to have home surveillance video of a break-in happening and post it on social media; however, that video should also be reported to law enforcement to help with the investigation.

“If you don’t have a doorbell camera, one of your neighbors might,” said Deas.

If you become a victim, it’s important to file a report with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office online. In addition, Deas said you need to call the department so they can assess the physical damage to your car and begin the investigation.

