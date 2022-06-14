Advertisement

Live Oak teen arrested for shooting a family member, sheriff says

By WCJB Staff and WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - A 15-year-old boy is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday.

According to Suwannee County deputies, the teen boy shot a woman at the family’s home in the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace.

The sheriff says after the shooting, the teen ran from the home into the nearby woods. At one point as deputies chased after him, the teen pointed his gun at them, according to the sheriff.

The deputies managed to arrest him without any shots being fired. That happened around 10:40 a.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for surgery.

She is expected to recover from her injuries.

