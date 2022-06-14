Officer-involved shooting in Lowndes county leaves one man dead, GBI now investigating

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Monday, June 13th in Valdosta.

The GBI says that initial reports indicate deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a man threatening to harm himself on Ginger Trail. When deputies got to the scene, they found that man behind a home with a handgun. At some point during their interaction with the man, he was shot and transported to a local hospital. Investigators say that is where the man later died. No deputies were injured in the incident.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the matter. Once the investigation is finished, it will be handed off to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the bureau’s 59th officer-involved shooting case they have investigated in 2022.

