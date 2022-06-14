Advertisement

Police: Truck runs over man accused of throwing rocks at passing cars

Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was...
Police say a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the morning commute was hit by a truck.(steverts via canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas are investigating an incident where a man accused of throwing rocks at passing vehicles during the early morning commute was hit by a car.

KVVU reports a man was on a sidewalk Tuesday morning throwing rocks at vehicles in traffic.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said a rock hit and broke a window on a Ford pickup truck. Shortly after, a dark-colored Dodge truck drove onto the sidewalk and struck the rock thrower before driving away.

Gordon said the man accused of throwing rocks was taken to a hospital with complaints of chest pain. The driver of the Dodge remained outstanding immediately following the incident.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
An ADL researcher says suspected White Nationalist Wesley Van Horn led a training session in...
Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest
Officer Christopher Fariello
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer
Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced Monday he is...
Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging

Latest News

In Gadsden County, new technology is turning harmful algae into fertilizer for farmers....
EPA algae harvesting and biomass reuse project underway
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school yaer
A young boy fishes from a jetty, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. More than 100...
Dangerous heat wave descends on parts of Midwest and South
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in...
In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal