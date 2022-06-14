Potential for severe weather in South Georgia Tuesday afternoon, evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s not just the dangerous heat across the Deep South that one has to prepare for, but there is also the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued by the Storm Prediction Center for portions of South Georgia until 8 p.m. Tuesday. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather in the watch area, and that those in the watch should continue to monitor the weather and act when any severe warnings are issued by the National Weather Service.

12:33 PM: A Severe Thunderstorm WATCH has been issued for portions of South Georgia until 8 PM Tuesday. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, and to be weather alert in case any warnings are issued. #gawx pic.twitter.com/CrBU8ETP11 — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) June 14, 2022

The watch includes Miller, Lanier, Clinch and Echols counties and locations north and east of them.

The timing of arrival will likely be mid-afternoon through the evening hours Tuesday as the storms travel from the north-northeast to the south.

What’s left of the thunderstorm complexes that brought severe weather to parts of the Midwest late Monday and through the night was riding along the north and eastern edge of a ridge of high pressure aloft. The area of mid-level lift and moisture made its way to portions of the Mid-Atlantic, as well as South Carolina and Georgia. The radar was already active with numerous showers and thunderstorms northeast of the South Georgia viewing area as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Plenty of showers and thunderstorms were displayed on radar as of 1:52 p.m. Tuesday. (WCTV First Alert Weather)

With plenty of daytime heating, untapped convective energy and drier air aloft, this will set the stage for the potential of damaging wind gusts and small hail. The watch does only include portions of South Georgia, but based on modeled atmospheric profiles, stronger thunderstorms can’t be completely ruled out for the Big Bend and South Georgia border counties later Tuesday evening.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the showers and storms as well as the severe weather threat. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for mobile devices to receive updates from the team and warnings from NWS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.