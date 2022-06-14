Advertisement

Trial delayed for Tallahassee woman accused in murder for hire plot

Gretchen Buselli's trial — scheduled to start this week in federal court — has now been delayed...
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The trial of a Tallahassee woman accused of hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband has now been delayed until August, according to federal court records.

Gretchen Buselli was indicted and arrested back in September 2021 after an undercover FBI investigation.

Her indictment contends she agreed to pay an undercover agent $25,000 to kill her ex-husband: $5,000 cash in advance and $20,000 once the job was complete.

Prosecutors say it was in the midst of an “ongoing and contentious custody dispute.” They contend Buselli made unfounded abuse claims against her ex-husband in hopes of gaining sole custody of their daughter and moving across the country.

Among the items on the prosecutor’s exhibit list are surveillance video of a money drop at the Cascades Park amphitheater and a hat, sunglasses and clothing Buselli is accused of discarding in the trash and donation bins immediately afterward.

Buselli has remained behind bars since her arrest. Her trial has been delayed twice this year.

Federal court records show prosecutors asked for a delay Monday morning as attorneys were discussing jury instructions and a motion by the defense asking that jurors be allowed to hear a series of phone calls between Buselli and her daughter. The judge ruled those recordings are admissible, federal court records show.

Buselli’s trial is now set for Aug. 9, 2022, and a hearing on jury instructions is set for next month, federal court records say.

