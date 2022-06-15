Advertisement

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. The shooting is the latest example of something that's been part of U.S. history since the beginning: targeted racial violence.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes.

Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage.

The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.

Thousands rallied in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. (CNN, POOL, MARCH FOR OUR LIVES, WSVN, WCVB, TWITTER, POTUS)

