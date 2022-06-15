Elder Care Services holding fan giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Elder Care Services is taking fan donations and looking to give them back to seniors in need as temperatures start heating up for the summer.

Jocelyne Fliger, CEO/President Elder Care Services said they serve seniors who are on a fixed income “age in the comfort of their home.”

“Right now a lot of those folks can not incur a larger utility bill by adjusting their thermostat appropriately,” Fliger said.

There were about four seniors who came to collect a fan at no cost Wednesday.

“We’re also getting fans donated from different businesses, different community groups” Fliger said.

Fliger said they are trying to support seniors on a fixed income, or those looking to cutback on utilities.

Fred Hunter Jr.,74, said his air conditioning hasn’t worked in a month and was there at Elder Care Services to pick up an fan.

“I have a ceiling fan but I know this is going to help,” Hunter Jr. said.

Fliger said the elderly are more susceptible to drastic changes in temperature, hot or cold.

“As we get older the fat under our skin degrades, it’s just a natural part of aging,” Fliger said.

Seniors can call ahead to Elder Care Services to reserve a box fan. Their number is (850) 921-5554.

Fliger is encouraging anyone over 60 to call ahead and reserve a fan heading into summer. She said the business is also expanding, servicing Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

“It’s really important to have measures that make people feel more comfortable and specifically for seniors in their home as it gets hotter,” Fliger said.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.