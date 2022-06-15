Fallen Tallahassee police officer’s funeral is today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department will remember one of its own as Christopher Fariello’s celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Before that ceremony, a funeral procession will leave from the Governor’s Square Mall around 9:20 a.m. TPD says the procession will take the following route:

North on Blairstone Road

West on Park Avenue

North on Magnolia Drive

West on 7th Avenue

South on Monroe Street

West on Jefferson Street

Arrive at Civic Center

TPD invited the Tallahassee community to pay its respects along the procession route, especially at its headquarters as the procession goes down 7th Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Christopher Fariello Scholarship Fund for Law Enforcement.

Checks can be made payable to:

TCC Foundation

c/o Officer Christopher Fariello Scholarship

444 Appleyard Drive

Tallahassee, Florida 32304

