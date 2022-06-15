Advertisement

LCSO responds to shots fired call at Springfield Apartments

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call about shots fired at the Springfield Apartments Wednesday.

The call about the incident on Joe Louis Street came in before noon, according to LCSO Public Information Officer Angela Green.

One person has been taken into custody, but no injuries were reported, according to deputies.

Deputies were on the scene for a few hours. This is still an active investigation, LCSO said.

If anyone has any additional information or videos related to the incident, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or Crimestoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

