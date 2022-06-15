Slim chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The grinding heat and moisture that pushed heat indices into the triple digits Wednesday afternoon will also leave the door open for stronger thunderstorms with the threat of damaging wind gusts and hail during the afternoon and evening.

A level-2 (slight) risk of severe weather was in place for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia by the Storm Prediction Center for the rest of Wednesday. No watches have been issued and, so far, none appeared to be planned.

Though the environment is favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms, the triggering mechanism was not clear. This leaves uncertainty in the forecast as to which areas would see storms and what the exact timing would be.

Short-term, high-resolution guidance models had differing results with one showing barely any development (this model also didn’t handle Tuesday’s storm development very well), while another depicted storms rolling through portions of South Georgia between 7 p.m. and before midnight.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, one-minute-resolution satellite imagery from GOES-16 showed thickening cumulus clouds over central South Carolina, showing a hint of potential thunderstorm development. Time will tell whether this turns into a thunderstorm complex that would rush southwest into the area late Wednesday.

High-resolution satellite imagery of Georgia and South Carolina as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. The weather team was watching the development of taller, scattered cumulus clouds as a potential trigger area for showers and thunderstorms that could make it to portions of the area later Wednesday afternoon and evening. (WCTV First Alert weather via NOAA)

Meanwhile, a Heat Advisory remained in effect for the entire Big Bend and South Georgia and surrounding areas. Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees remained in play. Some reporting stations were already in that range as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the progress of the storm potential as the afternoon and evening progress.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.