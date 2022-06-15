Two Rattlers named to Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-American Team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Football season is right around the corner here in the Big Bend and South Georgia. FAMU certainly has a lot to look forward to on the gridiron in 2022.

Athlon Sports announced its 2022 FCS Preseason All-American Team for this upcoming season and two Rattlers were featured on the list. FAMU was the only HBCU to have anyone named to the FCS Preseason All-American Team.

Linebacker Isaiah Land earned a spot after having a historic season for the Rattlers in 2021. Remember, Land was in the transfer portal not long ago only to come back to the highest of seven hills. Land finished the season leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. He was also named the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner.

Punt Returner and Wide Receiver Jah’Marae Sheread also earned a spot after leading the nation in yards per punt return.

