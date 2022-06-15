Advertisement

Two Rattlers named to Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-American Team

Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) is brought down by Florida A&M defensive...
Jackson State running back Peytton Pickett (22) is brought down by Florida A&M defensive linemen Donald Hall, bottom, and Stanley Mentor (98) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Football season is right around the corner here in the Big Bend and South Georgia. FAMU certainly has a lot to look forward to on the gridiron in 2022.

Athlon Sports announced its 2022 FCS Preseason All-American Team for this upcoming season and two Rattlers were featured on the list. FAMU was the only HBCU to have anyone named to the FCS Preseason All-American Team.

Linebacker Isaiah Land earned a spot after having a historic season for the Rattlers in 2021. Remember, Land was in the transfer portal not long ago only to come back to the highest of seven hills. Land finished the season leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. He was also named the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner.

Punt Returner and Wide Receiver Jah’Marae Sheread also earned a spot after leading the nation in yards per punt return.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
An ADL researcher says suspected White Nationalist Wesley Van Horn led a training session in...
Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest
Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced Monday he is...
Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office
Officer Christopher Fariello
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Tallahassee police officer
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, more with our WCTV reporter Madison Glaser
‘Simply Mac’ stores close suddenly, leaving customers hanging

Latest News

The Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Jefferson County Tigers, 70-31, at...
Former FSU basketball coach Pat Kennedy hired as Jefferson County Boys Basketball Coach and AD
Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.
Mike Martin Jr. out at Florida State after three seasons
FSU softball Women's College World Series
FSU Softball Coach Lonni Alameda agrees to long-term contract extension
FSU's Parker Messick shows emotion after retiring the side in the opening game of the Auburn...
FINAL: UCLA eliminates Florida State 2-1 (LIVE BLOG ARCHIVE)