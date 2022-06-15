Advertisement

Wakulla County deputies arrest man in Hudson Park stabbing

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday night stabbing at Hudson Park in Crawfordville.

Deputies had received a complaint of a possible disturbance at the Walmart, where a man appeared to be chasing someone, the press release says. Shortly after that, the 911 call about the stabbing at the park came in, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded and found the victim with stab wounds in his shoulder and arm at the Sonic in Crawfordville, located at 2859 Crawfordville Highway, the sheriff’s office says. He was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment of those non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim provided deputies with a “good description” and the name of the suspect to deputies. WCSO found and arrested Jose Figueroa a short time later at the nearby Ace Hardware store. Figueroa was taken to the Wakulla County Jail on charges of battery and aggravated battery.

The victim told deputies he and Figueroa got in an argument earlier that evening because of the suspect’s unwanted advances toward two women they knew, the press release says.

“The victim said that while at Hudson Park the suspect attempted to grab one of the women at which time the victim stepped in to stop the suspect and a fight began,” the sheriff’s office says. “The victim stated during the fight the suspect began to stab him and then ran away from the park.”

