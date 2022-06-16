Advertisement

9-year-old girl hit, killed by mother’s SUV after running alongside vehicle, authorities say 

A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
By Ben Bokun
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WGBA) - A young girl in Wisconsin was killed Tuesday morning after she got hit by a car driven by her mother.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 9-year-old girl was running alongside a 2019 GMC Yukon when she fell and was then struck by the vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the incident happen in their neighborhood before about eight police cars responded to the scene.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jody Lemmens said they believe no alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and that the mother was working with their investigation.

“We’re looking for support for the family because this was a pretty tragic event,” Lemmens said.

Authorities gave no immediate word if the mother would be facing any charges.

Copyright 2022 WGBA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Child dies playing hide and seek at home, Thomas County deputies say
Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers filled the Civic Center Wednesday morning...
‘Forever a Hero’: Community celebrates life of slain TPD Officer Christopher Fariello
Former Florida State University and NFL football player Corey Simon announced Monday he is...
Former FSU and NFL standout Corey Simon to run for Florida office
Tyunna Cleveland, 19, is now back home less than a week after TPD says her father, Tyrone...
Family that was victim of triple shooting on road to recovery
An ADL researcher says suspected White Nationalist Wesley Van Horn led a training session in...
Man who led Tallahassee Patriot Front training charged in Idaho mass arrest

Latest News

The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly...
Court: Amazon customers can sue over lack of toxic warnings
One person was shot near the Save-A-Lot on North Monroe in Tallahassee Wednesday night.
Man shot in Tallahassee, suspect in custody
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana’s largest city
A 9-year-old was killed after getting hit by an SUV driven by her mother. (Source: WGBA)
Child killed, hit by mother's SUV