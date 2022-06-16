‘Dump the Pump’: City offers free StarMetro bus rides this Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those concerned about high gas prices, the City of Tallahassee is coming up with a new way to ride this Friday. It’s the “Dump the Pump” day that offers free rides on StarMetro buses, encouraging people to use public transportation and leave their cars at home.

The buses offer free Wi-Fi, allowing people to catch up on social media without worrying about texting and driving.

Individuals can save on average over $10,000 a year per household by riding buses, instead of using their cars, according to the American Public Transportation Association. It’s also a way to choose a more environmentally friendly option - and make a better choice for their wallets and the environment, APTA says.

If you are not familiar with the bus routes you can call an expert at 850-891-5200 or find out more at the StarMetro website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.