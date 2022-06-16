Advertisement

‘Dump the Pump’: City offers free StarMetro bus rides this Friday

The City of Tallahassee is encouraging people to ride StarMetro buses free of charge on "Dump the Pump" day to help ease the burden of high gas prices.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For those concerned about high gas prices, the City of Tallahassee is coming up with a new way to ride this Friday. It’s the “Dump the Pump” day that offers free rides on StarMetro buses, encouraging people to use public transportation and leave their cars at home.

The buses offer free Wi-Fi, allowing people to catch up on social media without worrying about texting and driving.

Individuals can save on average over $10,000 a year per household by riding buses, instead of using their cars, according to the American Public Transportation Association. It’s also a way to choose a more environmentally friendly option - and make a better choice for their wallets and the environment, APTA says.

If you are not familiar with the bus routes you can call an expert at 850-891-5200 or find out more at the StarMetro website here.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers filled the Civic Center Wednesday morning...
‘Forever a Hero’: Community celebrates life of slain TPD Officer Christopher Fariello
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school year
Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO responds to shots fired call at Springfield Apartments

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment...
Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says suspects shot at deputies as they were following up...
Suspects shoot at deputies in Monticello, no injuries reported
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Mike's 5 p.m. Thursday Forecast: June 16, 2022
‘Dump the Pump’: City offers free StarMetro bus rides this Friday