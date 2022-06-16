Advertisement

Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retiring after 44 years

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The National Rifle Association says its longtime lobbyist in Florida, Marion Hammer, will retire but remain an adviser to the organization.

Hammer was the NRA’s first female president, from 1996 to 1998.

She said in a statement Thursday that she served the gun rights group for 44 years and is proud of her record on Second Amendment issues.

Among many other things, Hammer is credited as a major force behind Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which removes the duty to retreat before using deadly force in the face of serious danger.

Florida was the first in the nation to adopt such a law in 2005.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers filled the Civic Center Wednesday morning...
‘Forever a Hero’: Community celebrates life of slain TPD Officer Christopher Fariello
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school year
Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO responds to shots fired call at Springfield Apartments

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. presides over a subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2009,...
Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
The Owners of Rocky Soil Family Farm in Monticello said they are adjusting their business...
Monticello farmers adjust business strategies to handle inflation, rising gas prices
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy police investigating homicide