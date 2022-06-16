Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retiring after 44 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The National Rifle Association says its longtime lobbyist in Florida, Marion Hammer, will retire but remain an adviser to the organization.

Hammer was the NRA’s first female president, from 1996 to 1998.

She said in a statement Thursday that she served the gun rights group for 44 years and is proud of her record on Second Amendment issues.

Among many other things, Hammer is credited as a major force behind Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which removes the duty to retreat before using deadly force in the face of serious danger.

Florida was the first in the nation to adopt such a law in 2005.

