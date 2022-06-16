Advertisement

Florida only state not preordering toddler COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment...
FILE PHOTO: Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.(AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Florida is the only the state that hasn’t preordered COVID-19 vaccines for toddlers in anticipation of their final approval by the federal government.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he won’t facilitate their distribution but that the shots will be available to people who want them.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre says if Florida doesn’t preorder, availability of the shots could be delayed in children’s hospitals and other facilities that have relied on state distribution.

Florida officials say the jabs will be available at pharmacies and community health centers, which can preorder them directly from the federal government.

