Gov. Ron DeSantis opens 2022 Python Challenge in South Florida

FILE PHOTO: Burmese python in Florida.
FILE PHOTO: Burmese python in Florida.
By CBS Miami Team
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBSMiami) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in South Florida on Thursday morning to talk about this year’s Python Challenge.

DeSantis was in SW Miami-Dade, where he spoke about the invasive Burmese pythons and announced that registration to participate in this year’s challenge is now open.

He said he has put resources in the budget for python removal. He mentioned there was $3 million just for python removal.

In the past, hundreds have participated in the annual challenge.

DeSantis said people can win prizes and that cash awards would be given for the longest python and most pythons caught.

He said the competition helps educate the public on the invasive species.  He also said that 600 people participated in last year’s competition.

“These pythons are a threat to the Everglades,” he said.

“Since I took office, we have removed 8,000 pythons,” he added.

The chairman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also spoke at the event.

“The Florida Everglades is an iconic habitat in Florida and removing Burmese pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the species that live in this vast wild area,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the FWC and our dedicated partners continue to have great success conserving our native wildlife and managing this invasive predator.”

Josh's Noon First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 16, 2022
