Josh’s Noon First Alert Forecast: Thursday, June 16, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for the viewing area today. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90′s, while the heat index (‘feel-like’) values will reach as high as 110 in some spots. Rain chances are on the smaller side, with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon once the sea breeze fires up.

A similar trend is in store for Friday, with temperatures once again reaching the upper 90′s with heat indices in the triple-digits. Rain chances remain at 30%, mostly confined to afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms.

A front is projected to move southward through the region Saturday morning, leaving us with a drier heat, as compared to the muggy heat we have experienced the past few days. Rain chances this weekend remain at 20% and 30% for Saturday and Sunday.

