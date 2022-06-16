Advertisement

Josh’s Thursday Morning Forecast: June 16, 2022

Temperatures back on the rise today, as the National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for our viewing area.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for the viewing area today. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90′s, while the heat index (’feel-like’) values will reach as high as 110 in some spots. Rain chances are on the smaller side, with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or two this afternoon once the sea breeze fires up.

A similar trend is in store for Friday, with temperatures once again reaching the upper 90′s with heat indices in the triple-digits. Rain chances remain at 30%, mostly confined to afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms.

A front is projected to move southward through the region Saturday morning, leaving us with a drier heat, as compared to the muggy heat we have experienced the past few days. Rain chances this weekend remain at 20% and 30% for Saturday and Sunday.

