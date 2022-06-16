Advertisement

Leon Co. commissioner calling for $15 minimum wage for all county employees

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County commissioner is calling for a baseline $15 minimum wage for all county employees.

District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor said he is also seeking a 5 percent pay increase for all non-administrative county workers.

“This is brought about because of the price of gas, food, insurance, of apartment renal rates,” Proctor said. “Yesterday the interest rates went up .75 percent with speculation that it will increase in the near future.”

Proctor said the proposal is his way of looking out for county workers and thanking them for their work throughout the pandemic.

“Usually we’re looking out for roads, and sidewalks and those traditional things,” Proctor said. “We are at a time in our economy where we have to look out for the people, the workers the laborers.”

The state mandate for a $15 minimum wage is set for 2026, but with inflation causing prices across the board to spike Proctor said the county can’t wait.

“This is going to prevent crime, this is going to perhaps keep down domestic violence, this is going to help keep children in school,” Proctor said.

Proctor said he intends to bring up the proposal at the next commission meeting with the hope of it going into effect this year.

