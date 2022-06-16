Advertisement

Monticello farmers adjust business strategies to handle inflation, rising gas prices

Inflation hits Florida farmers
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The owners of Rocky Soil Family Farm in Monticello said they are adjusting their business strategy and weekly schedule, so they can still turn a profit as the price to fill up their car and tractors has doubled.

Kiona and Chris Wagner said while there’s no choice but to fuel the tractor for harvest, they are trying to cut costs in getting the product from field to market.

“We are trying to run errands and deliver on the same days, so it’s not every single day we are hitting the road, because every mile we drive is costly and it affects our bottom line,” Kiona Wagner said.

They’ve cut back by only delivering to the Red Hills Online Farmers Market on Thursday and the Tallahassee Farmers Market on Saturdays.

In December 2021, they also branched into baking and selling sourdough bread. Chris Wagner said now they bake in bulk to keep costs down.

“We make a lot more than we used to. We used to bring 40 to 50 loaves of sourdough bread to the Tallahassee Farmers Market, and now it’s between 100 to 130,″ Chris Wagner said.

Kiona Wagner said they can battle through inflation, thanks to a customer base that appreciates farmers, sustainability and knowing where their food comes from.

“The pandemic pushed our customers into those outlets, so we have a lot of new people that make the farmers market an experience, and they love it and we love them and it’s a fun group of community,” Kiona Wanger said.

In the fall, Rocky Soil Family Farms plans to expand to offering food services, with brunch and dinner farm-to-table experiences.

If you would like to support local farmers, visit the Red Hills Small Farm Alliance Online Market website or visit the Tallahassee Farmers Market on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 2904 Kerry Forest Parkway.

Rocky Soil Family Farm grows 30 varieties of vegetables each season on three acres of land in Monticello. You can learn more about the farm on its website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers filled the Civic Center Wednesday morning...
‘Forever a Hero’: Community celebrates life of slain TPD Officer Christopher Fariello
Leon County school bus
Leon County Schools announces new principals for 2022-23 school year
Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
Leon County Sheriff’s Office launches homeless outreach team
GENERIC — Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
LCSO responds to shots fired call at Springfield Apartments

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. presides over a subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2009,...
Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Florida NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer retiring after 44 years
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy police investigating homicide