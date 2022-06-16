Man shot in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was shot on the south side of Tallahassee Wednesday night. The suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. near the Dollar General and Save-A-Lot stores on North Monroe Street. The incident happened in the parking lot, said Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Green.

A male victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known, added Green. As of 9 p.m., the scene was still active with several LCSO vehicles and crime scene tape surrounding it. One person was in custody, but there was no immediate information available as to who they were, said Green.

LCSO was handling all calls within the city limits on behalf of the Tallahassee Police Department, which was mourning the loss of Officer Christopher Fariello. A public funeral service was held for Fariello earlier in the day after he was killed in the line of duty a week before, said a TPD spokesperson.

