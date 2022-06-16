Advertisement

Quincy police investigating homicide

By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department is investigating a homicide on Live Oak Street that happened Tuesday night.

QPD says 38-year-old Nathaniel Price was shot and killed in his home around 10 p.m. Police say Price and the person of interest knew each other in some way, but it’s unclear how well.

QPD has questioned the person of interest, but no arrests have been made in this case. What happened leading up to the homicide, as well as the motive behind it, are unclear at this point.

Price was married with four children, according to police.

Police say this is the second homicide of 2022 in Quincy.

