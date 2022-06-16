Suspects shoot at deputies in Monticello, no injuries reported

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says suspects shot at deputies as they were following up on an ongoing investigation at a house on Chestnut Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Mac McNeil, when the deputies got out of their cars, the suspects fired two or three shots at the deputies and then ran away from the scene.

One of the shots hit a police car, but no deputies were injured. The sheriff’s office is actively looking for the suspects now.

Chestnut Street is off of Highway 90 North and is mainly on the northeast side of the city.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook all four suspects are black males in their late teens. The post had the following description of what they were wearing:

Red shirt and black joggers

Burgundy shirt, black joggers, white shoes and a head wrap

Gray hoodie, black shorts and black shoes

Orange long sleeve shirt, dark shorts and white shoes

The sheriff says there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.