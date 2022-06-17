Advertisement

Air conditioner repair calls cranking up amid heatwave

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee heating and air conditioning company said they are getting several calls of AC units crashing, or not working as efficiently amid upper 90′s temperatures.

“There’s people with no AC, water running out of the unit more than it normally does,” said Kevin Calhoun, operations manager for Barineau Heating and Air Conditioning. “As the heat increases people notice very quickly that the units are struggling to keep up.”

He said it’s an issue with the cooling capacity of the AC units, not functioning as efficiently as they were in the winter months.

“They can’t cool to a set point that you’d generally want when it’s that hot outside,” Calhoun said. “Generally they’re programmed to where they’re comfortable, 73,74. But when it’s 100 degrees outside it’s difficult for the system to maintain a 20-30 degree differential.”

Calhoun said the units can typically only cool to a maximum 25 degree differential.

“If you’re used to your home being 69 or 70 degrees then obviously it’s less comfortable,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun said the ideal temperature is for it to be 75 degrees to maintain that differential. However, if you’re not able to reach a cooler temperature, Calhoun said that your system might not be broken.

“If you’re used to your home being 69-70 degrees, and it’s only going to 75 a lot of people think that their units are broken when it’s just all they can do to keep up with that 25 degree split,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun recommends having your HVAC company come out once before the summer months, and once before the winter months to ensure that your heating and cooling systems are running properly.

