Advertisement

Leon County deputies use new technology to improve 1st responder communication

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is showcasing new technology to help first responders communicate effectively, especially during natural disasters.
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is showcasing new technology to help first responders communicate effectively, especially during natural disasters.

WCTV reporter Michelle Roberts was at LCSO’s headquarters Friday morning to check out the new equipment.

The new technology will help bring communication systems back up after a hurricane or other disaster knocks down cell phone and internet service. This will allow first responders to focus on public safety.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said during 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, first responders experienced how difficult it is to respond without good communication technology.

Congress passed legislation, which the state has applied, allowing the first net equipment powered by AT&T to be available to first responders free of charge.

McNeil said these regional trucks and tech are an asset because they can be sent out before a storm strikes.

“Call FirstNet ahead of time, get them on standby... It’s a godsend for communities across America,” he said.

There’s a fleet of 150 FirstNet trucks ready to be deployed across the country. McNeil says FirstNet tech will be critical for rural communities, like Wakulla County, to help them get back up and operating with communication during and after hurricanes.

Members of the public with newer phones may also be able to connect to FirstNet to call 911, but first responders get first priority for the service.

This tech has already been used during the Surfside condo collapse, Kentucky tornadoes and wildfires out west.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
Devonte Hawkins (left) and Trayrion Brown (right) were arrested Thursday after Jefferson County...
UPDATE: Suspects arrested after shots fired at deputies in Monticello
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy police investigating homicide
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. presides over a subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2009,...
Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people are dead in shooting at Vestavia Hills, Ala. church
Air conditioner repair calls cranking up amid heatwave
Air conditioner repair calls cranking up amid heatwave
Dozens of kids are getting a chance to expand their horizons at Tallahassee Community College...
TCC STEM Camp helps kids think like innovators at no cost to parents
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is showcasing new technology to help first responders...
Leon County deputies use new technology to improve 1st responder communication