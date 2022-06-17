Advertisement

LIST: Juneteenth events around the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend

Ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Jackson metro area
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Jackson metro area(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Juneteenth was officially established as a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all enslaved people be freed.

The troops’ arrival in Texas came a full two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The holiday is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, and African American communities across the country have celebrated it as the end of slavery in the U.S. for years.

There are several local Juneteenth events happening this weekend. See the information for them below:

TALLAHASSEE

  • 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival: “A Celebration of Empowerment”
    • This event at Cascades Park will celebrate unity, togetherness and well-being. The event will include live music, food vendors, speakers and an Empowerment Scholarship presentation
    • Time: Saturday, June 18, 12 to 6 p.m. at Cascades Park, 1001 S. Gadsden St.

GADSDEN COUNTY

  • Juneteenth “We See you” Celebration
    • Food vendors, a DJ and more will be on the square at the Gadsden County Courthouse -- 10 E. Jefferson St., Quincy, Fla. 32351
    • Time: Friday, June 17, 6 to 9 p.m.

THOMASVILLE

  • Black History Parade (note: was postponed from February because of COVID concerns)
    • Location: Downtown Thomasville
      • Begins at the intersection of Washington and Broad Streets, then turns right onto West Jackson Street and ends at North Lee Street
      • About 90 entries will take part in the parade
    • Time: Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m.
  • Juneteenth Celebration
    • Location: Douglass Complex on Forrest Street
    • Time: Saturday, June 18, 1 p.m., following the parade

BAINBRIDGE

  • Three-Day Juneteenth Jubilee
    • Saturday, June 18: ‘Freedom Enterprise Day’ gets underway at 10 a.m.
        • Location: 209 Whigham Dairy Road in Bainbridge
        • Will feature mostly African American freelance vendors and entrepreneurs showcasing their products
    • Sunday, June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Brunch from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church -- 2714 Thomasville Road in Bainbridge.
        • Ticket required for brunch event
    • Monday. June 20: Nationwide observance of Juneteenth, main event inside Willis Park, on The Square in historic downtown Bainbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
        • Speeches from local black leaders and educators, live music performances
        • Event is free and open to public

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy police investigating homicide
Devonte Hawkins (left) and Trayrion Brown (right) were arrested Thursday after Jefferson County...
UPDATE: Suspects arrested after shots fired at deputies in Monticello
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. presides over a subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2009,...
Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC

Latest News

Students with the Young Actors' Theatre in Tallahassee will take part in a special performance...
Young Actors Theatre to perform in Broadway benefit 'Arts for Autism'
WCTV welcomed Doctor Sabrina Dickey to talk about the gran given to FSU's nursing program and...
Bethel Summer Splash Heal Healthcare fair happening at cascades park 11am-3pm
The Southern Shakespeare Company will put on several performances of “Much Ado About Nothing”...
Southern Shakespeare Company presents 'Much Ado About Nothing'
We've been telling you all month long about the PBJ PLZ! campaign -- and the drive is in its...
PBJ PLZ! 2022 Crunch Time -- get your last minute donations in!