LIST: Juneteenth events around the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Juneteenth was officially established as a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure all enslaved people be freed.

The troops’ arrival in Texas came a full two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

The holiday is also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, and African American communities across the country have celebrated it as the end of slavery in the U.S. for years.

There are several local Juneteenth events happening this weekend. See the information for them below:

TALLAHASSEE

2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival: “A Celebration of Empowerment” This event at Cascades Park will celebrate unity, togetherness and well-being. The event will include live music, food vendors, speakers and an Empowerment Scholarship presentation Time: Saturday, June 18, 12 to 6 p.m. at Cascades Park, 1001 S. Gadsden St. Volunteer link



GADSDEN COUNTY

Juneteenth “We See you” Celebration Food vendors, a DJ and more will be on the square at the Gadsden County Courthouse -- 10 E. Jefferson St., Quincy, Fla. 32351 Time: Friday, June 17, 6 to 9 p.m.



THOMASVILLE

Black History Parade (note: was postponed from February because of COVID concerns) Location: Downtown Thomasville Begins at the intersection of Washington and Broad Streets, then turns right onto West Jackson Street and ends at North Lee Street About 90 entries will take part in the parade Time: Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m.

Juneteenth Celebration Location: Douglass Complex on Forrest Street Time: Saturday, June 18, 1 p.m., following the parade



BAINBRIDGE

Three-Day Juneteenth Jubilee Saturday, June 18: ‘Freedom Enterprise Day’ gets underway at 10 a.m. Location: 209 Whigham Dairy Road in Bainbridge Will feature mostly African American freelance vendors and entrepreneurs showcasing their products Sunday, June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Brunch from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church -- 2714 Thomasville Road in Bainbridge. Ticket required for brunch event Monday. June 20: Nationwide observance of Juneteenth, main event inside Willis Park, on The Square in historic downtown Bainbridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speeches from local black leaders and educators, live music performances Event is free and open to public



