Tallahassee, Leon County races take shape

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Races in Tallahassee and Leon County are now set as the qualifying period for candidates ended at noon Friday, June 17.

“My office has finished processing all qualifying paperwork for local candidates in Leon County,” said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley. “This year we have a great number of candidates who will appear on the ballot, so all Leon County voters, regardless of party affiliation, will have many options.”

Marcus Bernard Nicholas became the newest member of the Leon County School Board as he ran without opposition for District 5

He’ll replace longtime incumbent Joy Bowen, who is not running for re-election.

Stefanie Newlin was also elected as a Leon County Judge after running unopposed.

The most crowded race on the local ballot is for Leon County Commission District 2, with seven candidates qualifying to run. The seat is open after the death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson, who died from COVID complications last month.

The Supervisor of Elections released the following list of qualified candidates. These local races are all non-partisan.

List of 2022 Local Candidates in Leon County

Leon County Judge, Seat 1 Jason L. Jones Marion R. Theodore

Leon County Judge, Seat 2 Stefanie M. Newlin (elected without opposition)

Leon County Commission, At-Large Group 2 Rudolph Ferguson Sr. Josh Johnson Nick Maddox Dominique Danielle Zumbo

Leon County Commission, District 2 Sabrina M Allen Lynda Gayle Bell Christian Caban Hannan Crow William Lindsey Crowley Max Epstein Manny Joanos

Leon County Commission, District 3 Joey Lamar Rick Minor Damon Victor

Leon County Commission, District 5 Paula DeBoles Johnson David T O’Keefe Jay Revell Dustin Ryan Rivest

Leon County School Board, District 1 Marianne Arbulu Anthony DeMarco Alva Swafford Striplin

Leon County School Board, District 3 Harrison Arencibian (write-in candidate) Darryl Jones

Leon County School Board, District 4 Laurie Lawson Cox Susan Elaine Hodges Alexander L. Stemle

Leon County School Board, District 5 Marcus Bernard Nicholas (elected without opposition)

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 3 David Bellamy Jeremy Matlow

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 4/Mayor John Dailey Kristin Elizabeth Dozier Michael Ibrahim Whitfield Leland III

Tallahassee City Commission, Seat 5 Shelby Jade Green Adner Marcelin Dianne Williams-Cox

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 1 Jessica B. Ferris (elected without opposition)

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 2 Cara Ann Fleischer (elected without opposition)

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 3 No candidates qualified

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 4 Alexander Eric Lucien Bouchard (elected without opposition)

Leon Soil and Water Conservation District, Seat 5 James Richard Billingsley (elected without opposition)

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 1 Charles Michael Urban (elected without opposition)

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 3 Luis Kyle Rojas (elected without opposition)

Capital Regional Community Development District, Seat 5 Corbin Andrew deNagy (elected without opposition)

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 1 Dolores Ann Pincus (elected without opposition)

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 3 Cheryl Mae Hudson John Gregory Moran

Piney Z Community Development District, Seat 5 Michael J Gomez (elected without opposition)



“Some of these non-partisan races will be decided entirely during the Primary Election,” Earley said. “If you skip the Primary, you let others decide who represents you in these important offices.”

Additional information regarding local candidates can be found at LeonVotes.gov. Candidates for federal, state, and multicounty offices qualify with the Florida Division of Elections. For information on those candidates, visit dos.myflorida.com/elections.

