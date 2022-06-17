Advertisement

TCC STEM Camp helps kids think like innovators at no cost to parents

Dozens of kids are getting a chance to expand their horizons at Tallahassee Community College...
Dozens of kids are getting a chance to expand their horizons at Tallahassee Community College this summer.(WCTV)
By Staci Inez
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of kids are getting a chance to expand their horizons at Tallahassee Community College this summer.

TCC is hosting a summer camp for the next generation of entrepreneurs in science, technology, engineering and math.

Students in the camp are from Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties.

The camp targets underrepresented kids in the Big Bend community, who may not get as much exposure to STEM fields.

WCTV reporter Staci Inez spoke with a 10-year-old who’s in the program. He said this camp is already making him a better person.

“I feel very grateful and happy that I get to experience all the things that are happening here,” Jonathan Lelanne said.

Lelanne also said the TCC Stem Summer Camp is showing him new possibilities for his future.

“I can do many things like I could be a doctor, I could be an engineer, but I really want to be a scientist,” he said.

TCC STEM Director Renee Gordon said it is more important than ever for students of all backgrounds to have technology skills at an early age.

“Students in underrepresented demographics, so that’s you know our African-American, Hispanic students, they’re able to say ‘Hey I never thought before, but now I’m thinking I can be a computer programmer! I can work with artificial intelligence, I can do machine learning,” she said.

Students at the camp are introduced to computer coding, 3-D printing technology and how to think like an innovator.

The program is designed to give kids a new opportunity, so the camp comes at no cost to parents.

“We really want it to be as easy as possible on the families so that they can send their students to this program and just focus on learning,” Gordon said.

Lelanne said he now feels like he has the skills and experience to get into Yale or Stanford one day, but he’s still deciding between the two schools.

The STEM camp lasts another three weeks, and TCC plans to have another event in the fall for kids to continue learning about the field.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
Devonte Hawkins (left) and Trayrion Brown (right) were arrested Thursday after Jefferson County...
UPDATE: Suspects arrested after shots fired at deputies in Monticello
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Quincy police investigating homicide
FILE PHOTO: Rep. Corrine Brown, D-Fla. presides over a subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2009,...
Convicted Florida ex-congresswoman seeks return to House
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Vestavia Hills Police: Suspect identified, charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Ways to celebrate Juneteenth around the Jackson metro area
LIST: Juneteenth events around the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend
Devonte Hawkins (left) and Trayrion Brown (right) were arrested Thursday after Jefferson County...
UPDATE: Suspects arrested after shots fired at deputies in Monticello
FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, front left, gestures as speaks to supporters...
Florida moves forward on denying transgender treatments