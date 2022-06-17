Thomasville organization teams up with law enforcement to hold a ‘Stop the Gun Violence’ Rally

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Thursday In Thomasville, ‘Think Before You Re-Act’ brought people together to focus on how to prevent gun violence.

Law enforcement, families and religious leaders were among the dozens of people that gathered at the Normal Park Apartments for the festivities.

The folks in Thomasville say they are tired of constantly hearing about gun violence and want to be proactive to put a stop to it and to ensure incidents like Uvalde and Buffalo do not happen in their community.

“You know you’re not aware until it happens at your home and that’s when we want to get concerned about it but we want to bring gun violence awareness to the community now,” shared Pastor and Think Before You Re-Act’s Terry Scott.

Think Before You Re-Act has been hosting a series of gun violence awareness rallies across Thomasville, in hopes of preventing the unthinkable.

“You never know who is going to be next. It’s happening all around us now but you never know when it’s going to happen at home,” said Scott. “I pray and hope it never happens here but if it does the community is going to rally around and support you 100 percent.”

The group invited law enforcement to try to mend a relationship within the community that seems to be generational.

“Growing up, especially myself growing up, they always use to say it twelve come you run. You know when the police come you run and so it was an awesome opportunity for the police to be out here for a good cause,” explained pastor and Parent Keith McIntyre. “Not for anything bad but they’re here to help encourage us to take a stand against gun violence.”

The event including gun safety tips, fun and games for the kids and an opportunity for officers to interact with the youth to build a bond and teach them safety.

“We have an opportunity to make a positive interaction and a positive impression and also in part a little bit of some type of safety message,” said Thomasville Police Department’s Corporal Crystal Parker.

The group as a whole hoping to bring the community together for one cause, to keep everyone safe.

“We want them to know that we care about their safety and you know we’re here to try to set an example that if you stand up for what you believe in and everybody gathers around that same belief then we can all move towards making this a safer place for everybody,” shared Corporal Parker.

Thomasville PD asks that residents practice proper gun safety and ensure their weapons are always secure as guns being stolen from unlocked vehicles has been an issue.

“Think Before You Re-Act’ says they will host another rally on July 16th, at Worldwide Ministries of Christ Church.

