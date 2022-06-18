Advertisement

Cleveland Browns DB and Florida High Alum Ronnie Harrison hosts 2nd Annual Youth Football Camp

Cleveland Browns defensive back and Florida High alum Ronnie Harrison hosting his second annual youth football camp on the campus of Florida High.(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cleveland Browns defensive back and Florida High alum Ronnie Harrison was back in town on Saturday hosting his second annual youth football camp on the campus of Florida High.

Due to COVID-19, this was the first camp that Harrison hosted here in Tallahassee since 2019.

The camp was free for anyone ages 8-14 from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday and put kids through different football drills while featuring giveaways and a free meal. Former teammates of Harrison’s, current FAMU football players, and Florida High football players helped out with the camp. Florida High head football coach Jarrod Hickman was also there helping out.

Harrison told WCTV he wanted this camp to feature football skills and drills but also life lessons focusing on the importance of education.

“It feels great being back home and seeing all of my family--coming back to where my roots are, seeing all of my friends including old teammates who are here helping out with the camp. It’s just exciting,” Harrison told WCTV Saturday morning, “It just means a lot to me because this is where I’m from. There’s just so many people throughout the community whether it be coaches, family, friends--just different people that helped me. I just feel like I have to come back and give back to the community. I think that’s the right thing to do. I feel like anybody that makes it should definitely give back to where they came from because they help mold and shape you into the person you are today.”

“The relationship that Ronnie has with our school and our coaching staff--he was here since elementary school,” Coach Hickman said, “He’s not a young man that we don’t know much about. We’ve known him and literally watched him grow up his whole life. I’m as proud of him as I could be. The opportunity to give back--he’s always done that whether for our program of our school. He’s as good as person as he is football player.”

Over 150 kids attended the camp on Saturday. Harrison says he hopes to host a camp in Tallahassee every year.

