Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Saturday, June 18

A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday, with high temperatures reaching the mid 90's.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An isolated thunderstorm or two can be expected tonight, with a 20% chance of rain. Temperatures, which peaked at 98 degrees today, will reach the mid 70′s overnight.

For Juneteenth and Father’s Day Sunday, temperatures are forecast to be a few degrees cooler than Saturday, with highs in the mid 90′s inland and low 90′s near the coast. A drier air mass is entering the region from the North, lowering our dewpoints and in turn lowering the heat index (feel-like temperatures) for Sunday and Monday. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected tomorrow, mostly in the Big Bend.

An upper-level ridge and consequent high-pressure system will propagate back into our region by late Monday into Tuesday. This will raise temperatures back into the upper 90′s by Tuesday and the triple-digits by Wednesday and Thursday.

