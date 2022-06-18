Advertisement

Josh’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Saturday, June 18

Temperatures forecast to reach the near triple-digits Saturday. There is also a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms this weekend.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A strong line of thunderstorms moved through our southeastern Georgia counties and into eastern portions of the Big Bend this morning. Numerous trees and downed powerlines were reported across Lowndes county, where a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect from 7:45am to 8:15am.

A majority of the viewing area is under another heat advisory for today, which is in effect from noon through 8pm. Temperatures are forecast to reach near 100 degrees, with the heat index (feel-like) temperatures anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

Rain chances for this weekend are at 20% for Saturday, and 30% for Sunday. These isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the afternoon, mostly for areas in the Big Bend. Temperatures on Sunday are once again forecast in the mid-to-upper 90′s.

