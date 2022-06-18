Advertisement

A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A man is dead after getting into a fight at Cancun’s on West Tennessee St..

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the fight started outside of the restaurant and that’s where the man died from his injuries.

Everyone involved in the incident has been identified and detectives are working to find out why the fight started and the manner of death.

Any witnesses of the incident are asked to contact TPD at (850)891-4200.

