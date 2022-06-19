Blountstown officials issue Boil Water Notice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in the City of Blountstown issued a boil water notice Saturday following a water main break.

According to a notice from City Manager Traci Hall, water customers South of SR 20 should boil water used for drinking, cooking, washing fruits or vegetables, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Loss of water pressure following a water main break led to the issue. The notice is in effect “until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.”

Anyone with questions can contact City Hall at 850-674-5488.

