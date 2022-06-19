Advertisement

Blountstown officials issue Boil Water Notice

Water boiling in a pot.
Blountstown officials have asked certain residents to start boiling water due to a water main break.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in the City of Blountstown issued a boil water notice Saturday following a water main break.

According to a notice from City Manager Traci Hall, water customers South of SR 20 should boil water used for drinking, cooking, washing fruits or vegetables, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Loss of water pressure following a water main break led to the issue. The notice is in effect “until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.”

Anyone with questions can contact City Hall at 850-674-5488.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
The arrest affidavit for the suspect, D’Sondra Ford, says she got in an argument with the man’s...
UPDATE: Victim in S. Monroe St. shooting was shot twice in the head
A Robot waitstaff at an Indian Restaurant is proving to be a boon for business. Is it the next...
Rice and Robots: Tallahassee Indian restaurant lets robots invade, sees boon in business
Devonte Hawkins (left) and Trayrion Brown (right) were arrested Thursday after Jefferson County...
UPDATE: Suspects arrested after shots fired at deputies in Monticello

Latest News

FILE - Power outages
Hundreds without power in South Georgia
File Graphic (KWTX)
A man is dead following a fight at Cancun’s Restaurant
A Robot waitstaff at an Indian Restaurant is proving to be a boon for business. Is it the next...
Rice and Robots: Tallahassee Indian restaurant lets robots invade, sees boon in business
A Tallahassee heating and air conditioning company said they are getting several calls of AC...
Air conditioner repair calls cranking up amid heatwave