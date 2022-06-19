Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, June 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front was just to the south of the Big Bend coast as of early Sunday morning, but the drier air was over Southwest Georgia and the central and western Big Bend. Dewpoints were in the 50s and 60s in the aforementioned locations as of 9 a.m. Sunday, but the “air-you-can-wear” 70s dewpoints were along the I-75 corridor south of Adel and west of Leon County.

Rain chances will remain mostly confined to the Big Bend as the front will linger and fade through Monday. Highs will mainly stay in the mid 90s inland to the lower 90s near the coast. Overall, the odds of showers and thunderstorms will be at 30% Sunday and Monday.

The same ridge of high pressure aloft that was over the eastern U.S. last week and moved back west will return to the eastern U.S. again in the new work week. Rain chances will range from 10% and 20% Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 90s inland on Tuesday but increase to near 100 Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices may stay below heat advisory criteria (depending if the higher moisture values stay away), but it will still feel hot. Everyone in the area should take precautions to stay well during the heat.

The ridge is forecast to (again) move west and potentially allow a cold front to move into the Southeast Friday into Saturday. For now, rain chances will stand at 30% for both days with slightly cooler daytime high temperatures.

