Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, June 19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This evening into tonight we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of which coming in the Big Bend. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 70′s overnight.

A drier air mass will dominate the region for a good chunk of the work week, keeping rain chances down to a minimum. For Monday, there is a 20% chance of showers, mostly confined to the coast. After that, chances drop to 10% for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will reach the mid 90′s Monday, with heat index values (feel-like temperatures) not getting as high as they have been thanks to that drier air. After Monday, things start to heat up fast as an upper-level ridge and associated high-pressure system moves into the southeast and heats things up to the triple digits by Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday are going to be close to capable of breaking the all-time record of 105 degrees in Tallahassee. For now, temperatures are forecast to be 101 on Wednesday, and 102 on Thursday.

