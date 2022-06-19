Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Trey Cunningham continues to take home awards adding to his already impressive resume.

Cunningham was named the Men’s Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News on Friday evening. He’s the third Seminole to win the award joining Ngoni Makusha and Walter Dix.

Cunningham won all 10 of his races this outdoor season. He clocked the second-fastest time in NCAA history (13.00) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on his way to a national title in the 110m hurdles. He was also named the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year earlier in the week.

