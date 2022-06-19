Advertisement

Trey Cunningham named Track and Field News National Athlete of the Year

Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Winfield native Trey Cunningham will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials next week.(Trey Cunningham)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Trey Cunningham continues to take home awards adding to his already impressive resume.

Cunningham was named the Men’s Outdoor National Athlete of the Year by Track and Field News on Friday evening. He’s the third Seminole to win the award joining Ngoni Makusha and Walter Dix.

Cunningham won all 10 of his races this outdoor season. He clocked the second-fastest time in NCAA history (13.00) at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on his way to a national title in the 110m hurdles. He was also named the USTFCCCA South Region Athlete of the Year earlier in the week.

