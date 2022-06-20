2nd annual Juneteenth Jubilee wraps up in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Juneteenth celebrations continued Monday in South Georgia as the Bainbridge community wrapped up its second annual Juneteenth Jubilee at Willis Park.

On Saturday Black businesses were spotlighted and on Sunday a gospel brunch was held.

Monday morning, Black leaders and educators asked the community to not only reflect on the history of Juneteenth but also to use those lessons of strength and resilience to create a better future.

The message behind the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee was for everyone to keep fighting for freedom.

“Keep the fight. Keep going and be free and enjoy freedom as it comes along and it’s for the next generation,” Betty Biggles, the president of the Juneteenth Jubilee, said.

Dr. Crythia Gardner spoke about the history of Juneteenth and the importance of overcoming fear.

“Juneteenth was based on fellowship, they knew there was strength in numbers and power in prayer and if we can do those things we will be successful,” Gardner said. “Our ancestors had fear. They had joy, lots of emotions, but they didn’t allow what was unknown to them keep them from being their best, and I think that can resonate with us today. Even though there’s uncertain times, don’t let fear keep us from being our very best.”

Pastor Carl Washington said after the celebrations end the work goes on to share stories so the legacy lives on.

“Take time with our loved ones and just be able to share the fact we are good ancestor people,” he said. “As I said earlier, spirits don’t die. That ancestor spirit of our people is living. They’re well and alive and we just have to grab hold of it, garner it, and just keep going forward.”

Throughout the weekend the Core Response mobile team also offered COVID vaccines and boosters to promote a healthy community, where more people can carry on the dream of freedom.

Organizers say they are looking forward to holding more Black History and Juneteenth events in Bainbridge in the future.

