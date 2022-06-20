Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, June 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Drier conditions in South Georgia helped to keep temperatures slightly cooler Monday morning while it was a different story in the Big Bend with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 70s as of 8 a.m. Showers were also over portions of Franklin and Wakulla counties.

Rain chances will be in the lower range from Monday through Thursday as a dome of high pressure aloft will set up over most of the eastern and central U.S. Temperatures will push into the upper 90s to near the 100-degree mark in the inland Big Bend and South Georgia locations during this period.

The ridge will slowly move west late in the week. The slide will allow a cold front to move into the Southeast and approach the viewing area Friday into Saturday. So far, rain chances will be the highest on Saturday at 40%. With the higher cloud coverage and rain odds, the forecast high will be in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.