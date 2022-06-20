Advertisement

COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months available in Tallahassee this week

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The last remaining age group is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Over the weekend, the CDC authorized children as young as 6 months old to get those shots.

In Tallahassee, Bond Community Health has already received its first shipment of those smaller doses.

“We got them in today,” Bond CEO Temple Robinson said Monday. “And I suspect we’ll be up and running giving vaccines on Wednesday.”

Robinson says the center has Pfzier and Moderna doses available for young kids.

The Pfizer vaccine is three shots and the Moderna is two.

She says the center won’t be having big walk-in vaccine clinics, but anyone is welcome to stop by.

“Children in the community are welcome,” Robinson said. “We won’t turn you away.”

Other places, like FAMU’s vaccine site, haven’t yet received any vaccines for this youngest age group.

“I was disappointed, I’ll be honest,” Tanya Tatum with FAMU Health Services said.

FAMU relies on the state for its vaccine supply, and Florida is the only state that did not preorder these shots.

“The news kind of caught us by surprise,” Tatum said. “So we’re just trying to kind of find our way through all of it right now.”

Tatum said she doesn’t know when they’ll get access to these pediatric vaccines.

For now, she’s directing people to Bond Community Health Center and Neighborhood Medical Center, which receive their supply from the federal government.

“We’re just going to have to regroup and try to figure out how we can best serve the community,” Tatum said.

